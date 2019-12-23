(2nd LD) Moon, Xi hold summit on N. Korea
By Lee Chi-dong
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had bilateral talks in Beijing on Monday amid concerns that North Korea may soon end its moratorium on nuclear and high-profile missile tests.
At the start of the meeting, Moon took note of China's "important role" so far in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace.
"The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea," Moon told Xi in front of pool reporters.
He expressed hope for close cooperation between Seoul and Pyongyang to seize a rare opportunity to bear fruit in the denuclearization process.
It marked their first one-on-one talks in half a year following the previous session held in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting.
Increased activities have been spotted in the secretive communist nation's long-range rocket launch site near its border with China, coupled with its stated threat of a "Christmas gift" for the Trump administration, which apparently means major provocation, according to multiple news reports.
Pyongyang has warned that it would wait just until the end of this year for the Trump administration to change tack and put forward a fresh offer based on a "new calculation" in nuclear negotiations.
The North announced Sunday it has decided to bolster its military capability during the latest meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party presided over by leader Kim Jong-un.
South Korea hopes to maintain close coordination especially with China, the U.S., Japan and Russia in order to maintain dialogue momentum and revitalize the Korea peace process.
Grabbing attention are Xi's view and message on the Korean Peninsula issue.
China, a traditional ally of North Korea, recently proposed that the United Nations Security Council ease some sanctions against Pyongyang so that it can resume exports on a limited basis and inter-Korean rail and road projects.
In talks with Moon, Xi may raise the sensitive matter of a cutting-edge U.S. missile defense system in South Korea, called THAAD. Moon is expected to reaffirm his government's resolve to further develop Seoul-Beijing ties.
Xi's possible visit to South Korea next year may be discussed as well.
After having lunch with Xi, Moon is to leave for Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province. It is the venue for this year's group summit of South Korea, China and Japan.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will host the session, which Abe will also join.
The trade ministers of the three regional powers had negotiations on a three-way free trade agreement in Beijing on Sunday. They agreed to accelerate related talks.
Moon and Li are scheduled to meet bilaterally later Monday. They plan to discuss ways to promote "substantive cooperation" between their nations on economy, trade, environment and culture.
On Tuesday morning, Moon, Li and Abe plan to hold their first trilateral summit since the previous one in Tokyo in May last year.
In the afternoon, Moon will have one-on-one talks with Abe, which may serve as a chance to improve relations between the neighboring countries embroiled in a monthslong trade fight apparently linked to a dispute over shared history.
In what is viewed as a conciliatory gesture in advance of the Moon-Abe summit, the Japanese government said Friday it has relaxed some export restrictions against South Korea.
The measure affects only photoresist, a chemical used to make semiconductors and one of three products subject to tightened customs procedures.
Moon's office, Cheong Wa Dae, however, said the move may be deemed "some progress" but stressed it is not sufficient to resolve the export control problem.
The Chengdu summit between Moon and Abe on Christmas Eve comes less than two months after they had a brief "impromptu meeting" in Bangkok just ahead of a multilateral summit hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
They last had bilateral summit talks in September last year during their visit to New York for a United Nations General Assembly session.
