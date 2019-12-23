Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #MLB

Ryu Hyun-jin signs with Toronto Blue Jays: report

13:42 December 23, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean free agent left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, a U.S. report said.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Sunday (U.S. Eastern Time) that Ryu has agreed to a four-year deal worth US$80 million, citing multiple sources.

The Blue Jays have not yet confirmed the deal.

Ryu led Major League Baseball (MLB) with a 2.32 ERA in 2019 while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. Ryu was also the NL starter at the All-Star Game and was the biggest name left in the pitching free agent market this winter.

In this file photo from Oct. 9, 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves to the stands before Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK