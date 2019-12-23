Ryu Hyun-jin signs with Toronto Blue Jays: report
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean free agent left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, a U.S. report said.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Sunday (U.S. Eastern Time) that Ryu has agreed to a four-year deal worth US$80 million, citing multiple sources.
The Blue Jays have not yet confirmed the deal.
Ryu led Major League Baseball (MLB) with a 2.32 ERA in 2019 while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. Ryu was also the NL starter at the All-Star Game and was the biggest name left in the pitching free agent market this winter.
