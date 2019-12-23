Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #police

(LEAD) Veteran female police officer promoted to chief superintendent general

14:54 December 23, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS Lee's comments in paras 3-5)

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- A veteran police officer with more than 30 years of experience was promoted to chief superintendent general Monday, becoming the second woman in South Korea's police history to rise to the rank.

In addition to the rank change, Lee Eun-jung, who is currently principal of the Central Police Academy, was appointed as principal of the Korean National Police University, according to the police.

This file photo, provided by the National Police Agency, shows Central Police Academy Principal Lee Eun-jung, who was promoted to chief superintendent general, becoming the second woman to rise to the rank. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In a phone interview with Yonhap, Lee said she became a police officer "thinking that (she) could help people in difficult circumstances."

Mentioning the time when the #MeToo movement surfaced during her term as head of the Seoul Metropolitan Agency's Community Safety Department, Lee said the experience of investigating sexual crimes made her think about women's rights.

The 54-year-old Seoul native began her police career in 1988 as a sergeant. She has since gone through various posts, including chief of the Seoul Mapo Police Station and head of the Community Safety Dept. at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

With just six chief superintendent generals in the police, it is the second-highest rank after the top-ranking commissioner general.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK