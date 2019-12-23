No decision yet on reported trilateral FM talks between S. Korea, U.S., Japan: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Monday that no decision has been made regarding a report that the United States is working to set up a trilateral foreign ministers' meeting with South Korea and Japan next month.
Japan's Kyodo News reported that the U.S. is eyeing a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in San Francisco in mid-January.
Kyodo said the envisioned meeting would be aimed at coordinating steps to deal with North Korea.
Pyongyang has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to make a new proposal by the end of the year, hinting that it could end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior, such as an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Seoul's foreign ministry said no decision has been made.
"Nothing has been decided," a ministry official said. "We continue to communicate and cooperate closely with the U.S., as well as trilaterally with the U.S. and Japan, at all levels whenever necessary."
The three countries last held a trilateral foreign ministers meeting in Bangkok in August amid heightened tensions arising from Japan's export curbs against South Korea.
Should new trilateral talks take place, the South and Japan could hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines, Kyodo reported.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)