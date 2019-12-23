(News Focus) Ryu Hyun-jin to slide into No. 1 spot in thin Blue Jays' rotation

The Blue Jays reportedly went hard after free agent pitchers, such as Kyle Gibson, Zack Wheeler and Rick Porcello, but they all signed elsewhere, with Porcello taking less money to join the New York Mets. The Jay acquired Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark, two solid starters who could help the rotation but who didn't move the needle for the disgruntled fans. They also got Japanese star Shun Yamaguchi via posting, but the big right-hander may or may not be a starter right away.