Prosecution demands retrial of S. Korea's worst serial murder case
SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- State prosecutors on Monday submitted a document seeking a retrial of South Korea's worst serial murder case following a twist of events that indicated an innocent man could have been wrongly convicted instead of the actual criminal.
Investigators at the district prosecutors office in Suwon, south of Seoul, said their probe found that a 52-year-old man, surnamed Yoon, could have been mistakenly charged for one of the crimes collectively known as the "Lee Chun-jae serial murder case," after the prime suspect's name.
Lee, currently in jail for a similar crime, is considered the key suspect in a number of murders that targeted females aged 13 to 71 in rural areas of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991.
The cold case, which became notorious for the killer's brutality and mysterious disappearance, made a dramatic turn this year as Lee admitted his involvement in 10 crimes linked to the case after DNA tests identified him as the key suspect in at least five of the cases.
The development also drew allegations that investigators may have wrongly charged Yoon for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in September 1988, which was classified as the eighth of the 10 killings in chronological order.
Suwon prosecutors explained the court-submitted document includes new findings that prove Yoon's innocence, affirmation of forced confession by investigators and a forged document by the National Forensic Service that was used against Yoon in the past trial.
They added they have also requested the court reevaluate two pieces of human hair found at the scene of the eighth crime case. The evidence, preserved at a national archives, was critical in charging Yoon.
Yoon, who had claimed that police forced him to confess, was released on parole in 2009 after spending 20 years in prison. He filed for a retrial of the case at the Suwon District Court last month.
mlee@yna.co.kr
