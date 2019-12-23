KBO champs Doosan Bears sign pitcher Raul Alcantara from another S. Korean club
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball champions Doosan Bears announced on Monday they've plucked right-hander Raul Alcantara from another local club, KT Wiz.
The Bears signed Alcantara via free agency on a one-year deal worth US$700,000. They've completed their foreign pitcher signings, having earlier signed former major leaguer Chris Flexen.
Alcantara went 11-11 with a 4.01 ERA in 27 starts for the Wiz in his first KBO season in 2019, while making $450,000. Alcantara ranked second in the KBO in average fastball velocity with 150.5 kilometers per hour. He struck out 100 and walked 27 in 172 2/3 innings.
The Bears said they expect even better numbers from Alcantara, now that he has one year of KBO play under his belt.
Alcantara and Flexen have big shoes to fill in the Bears' rotation. They're taking over from Josh Lindblom, the KBO's regular season MVP in 2019 who has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Seth Frankoff, who went 9-8 in an injury-plagued 2019 season but had a solid 3.61 ERA. Those two went 29-11 combined.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)