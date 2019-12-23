S. Korea coach continuing push to get Europe-based stars for Olympic football qualifiers
GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- With the Olympic football qualifying tournament just weeks away, South Korea head coach Kim Hak-bum said Monday he's continuing his push to get Europe-based youngsters for the competition.
Kim is training with the national men's under-22 team in Gangneung, some 230 kilometers east of Seoul, in preparation of the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship. That competition, scheduled to run from Jan. 8-26 in Thailand, will also serve as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The top three teams from the tournament will reach the Olympics. With Japan having already qualified as the host country, if they reach the semifinals, the three other semifinalists will be guaranteed spots in the Olympics without having to play the third-place contest.
The AFC tournament isn't on the FIFA match calendar, and clubs aren't obliged to release their international players for the occasion. Lee Kang-in, an 18-year-old midfielder for Valencia CF and the Golden Ball winner at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, would be a great addition to Kim's squad in January. But Valencia will have to agree to release him.
"When I was in Europe (last month), I asked European clubs for their support," said Kim, whose other potential candidates include Paik Seung-ho of SV Darmstadt 98 and Jung Woo-yeong of SC Freiburg, both in Germany.
"We have some differences, and we have to keep on talking," the coach added. "I can't give you clear answers at this point, but we've got all the channels open. Other players here are preparing for the tournament like it's business as usual."
Kim opened camp with 28 players on Dec. 9, and will whittle down the roster to 23 on Tuesday.
In Thailand, South Korea will face Uzbekistan, China and Iran in Group C. There are four groups of four, and the top two from each will move on to the quarterfinals.
Kim predicted a tough run in the group stage but said, "We'll have to beat some good teams anyway and we're not afraid of anyone."
In the quarterfinals, Kim's team could meet Vietnam, coached by South Korean Park Hang-seo. Vietnam have enjoyed unprecedented success on Park's watch at both U-23 and senior levels, their most recent accomplishment being the country's first Southeast Asian Games gold medal earlier this month.
Kim downplayed the possibility of a showdown against Vietnam, saying, "No matter whom we face, we have to beat them to get to the Olympics."
