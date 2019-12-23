2002 World Cup hero named new head coach of K League club
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former World Cup hero Kim Nam-il has been named new head coach of the K League 1 side Seongnam FC.
Seongnam announced on Monday they've brought in Kim on a multiyear deal but didn't disclose financial details of the contract, citing a mutual agreement between the club and the new bench boss. It will be Kim's first head coaching job.
Kim will replace Nam Ki-il, who resigned last Monday with one year left on his contract.
Kim, 42, was an integral member of the upstart South Korean team that reached the semifinals at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan. Kim earned the moniker "Vacuum Cleaner" for his defensive acumen in midfield. He went on to play two more World Cups and had 98 caps with the Taeguk Warriors.
His 16-year playing career took him through South Korea, the Netherlands, Russia and Japan. He began his coaching career with the Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in 2017, and he then served as an assistant coach for South Korea at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Seongnam said Kim's charismatic leadership should help get the most out of the club's young players.
Nam, the previous coach, took over Seongnam at the end of 2017, while the club was still in the second-division K League 2. Then in 2018, Seongnam earned a promotion to the K League 1. This year, they finished in ninth place among 12 clubs to stay in the K League 1 for another season.
