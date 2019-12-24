(LEAD) Moon, Abe hold bilateral summit in effort to mend fences
By Lee Chi-dong
CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had his first summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in more than a year Tuesday, seeking to produce a breakthrough in efforts to restore Seoul-Tokyo ties hard hit by disputes over trade and shared history.
Moon and Abe met at a Chengdu hotel in the wake of an annual group summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the mainland Chinese city.
The summit outcome will set the tone for follow-up talks by working-level officials on tit-for-tat trade measures.
South Korea has urged Japan to retract its export curbs launched against South Korea in early July. Tokyo is calling on Seoul to compensate the Korean victims of wartime forced labor on its own. It stems from Japan's brutal colonial rule of Korea from 1910-45.
Last week, Japan relaxed some of its export restrictions but South Korea said the measures are not sufficient for a fundamental resolution to the problem. The Moon administration earlier suspended its move to terminate an accord with Japan on exchanging military information.
The previous Moon-Abe formal summit took place in New York in September last year on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly session.
