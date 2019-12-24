(3rd LD) Moon urges Abe to completely retract export restrictions against Seoul
By Lee Chi-dong
CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to withdraw all of Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul during their first summit talks in 15 months, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In connection with the trade issue, Moon stressed that Japan should return to the situation before July 1, when Tokyo toughened its export control of three kinds of major industrial materials in apparent reprisal for the Moon administration's stance on the issue of wartime forced labor compensation.
Moon suggested speedy working-level consultations on the trade matter.
On the problem of how to compensate Korean victims of World War II forced labor, the leaders confirmed their differences but agreed on the need to resolve the matter through dialogue, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
They also exchanged views on recent "grave" security conditions on the Korean Peninsula. Abe requested support for his government's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago and Moon promised related efforts, Ko said.
They had been scheduled to meet for half a hour but the summit lasted for about 50 minutes.
Beginning the talks, Moon told Abe that it is important to have "frank dialogue" for a change in Seoul-Tokyo relations.
He stressed that South Korea and Japan are the closest neighbors "geographically, historically and culturally," speaking in front of pool reporters.
Although the relationship has been "uncomfortable" for a brief time, the two sides can never be apart, he added.
Abe agreed that the two sides are important neighbors and trilateral security cooperation with the United States is especially crucial.
He added he wants to improve Japan's relationship with South Korea.
They met at a Chengdu hotel in the wake of an annual group summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the mainland Chinese city.
Earlier in the day, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyun-wha had preparatory talks with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Chengdu.
Last week, Japan relaxed some of its export restrictions, but South Korea said the measures are not sufficient for a fundamental resolution to the problem. The Moon administration earlier suspended its move to terminate an accord with Japan on exchanging military information.
The previous Moon-Abe formal summit took place in New York in September last year on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly session.
