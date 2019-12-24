Korean-language dailies

-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Kookmin Daily)

-- Speaker Moon introduces contentious bill on electoral reform (Donga llbo)

-- Moon, Xi stress importance of reviving U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Segye Times)

-- Speaker introduces controversial bill on electoral reform late at night (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon keeps quiet about China's restrictions on tours to S. Korea, Xi raises THAAD issue (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Hankyoreh)

-- Speaker tables electoral reform bill, main opposition launches filibuster (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon, Xi stress need to keep dialogue momentum for U.S.-N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Korea Economic Daily)

