Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 December 24, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 12/06 Cloudy 10
Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 13/03 Sunny 20
(END)
