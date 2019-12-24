Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 10

Jeju 12/06 Cloudy 10

Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 13/03 Sunny 20

(END)

