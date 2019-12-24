N. Korea's main newspaper calls for more weapons development
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday called for development of new weapons to bolster national security on the 28th anniversary of a late former leader's inauguration as the supreme commander of the army.
Kim Jong-il, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, was appointed as the supreme commander of the North's Korean People's Army in 1991, three years before he took power of the country.
Touting his military-first, or "songun," policy as the grounds for the North's "heightened strategic status," the Rodong Sinmun said the country's recent weapons development demonstrates the "mighty strength" of its defense industry.
"We should realize the ... modernization ... of the defense industry at a higher level and make powerful weapons that can guarantee our country's security militarily and technically," the newspaper said.
The paper also said it is thanks to the late leader that the North could "beat the evil schemes by the hostile forces" to take away its "rights to independence, existence and development" and walk its own way.
The editorial came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the North conducting what appeared to be new rocket engine tests at its satellite launch site in a possible prelude to the launch of a long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said earlier the "priceless data, experience and new technologies gained in the recent tests" will be used to develop "another strategic weapon of" North Korea "for definitely and reliably restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the U.S."
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met three times since last year to discuss the denuclearization of the peninsula, but the negotiations have stalled since their second meeting in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February.
North Korea has been threatening to seek a "new way" in its nuclear talks with the U.S. unless Washington comes up with a new proposal by the end of the year, fueling concerns over a possible ICBM launch in the near future.
On Sunday, the North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed "important organizational and political measures and military steps to bolster up" the country's armed forces.
