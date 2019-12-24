ETFs' net asset value hits record high
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The net asset value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) surpassed the 50 trillion-won (US$42.9 billion) mark for the first time, largely on the back of the bullish run on the local stock market, data showed on Tuesday.
As of Monday, the net asset value of ETFs stood at 50.48 trillion won, up 21.9 percent from the 41.66 trillion won registered at the end of last year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The tally is the highest on record since 2002, when the investment vehicle launched in the local stock market.
An ETF refers to an investment fund traded on stock exchanges and invests in a basket of stocks that track an index, or commodities and bonds.
The rapid growth of the ETF market has largely been helped by a bull run on the local stock market, according to the KRX. Rising optimism for next year's stock forecast also led to the additional inflow of cash, the bourse operator added.
The KOSPI closed at 2,203.71 points on Monday, soaring about 7 percent this year.
In the past five years, the net asset value more than doubled from the 19 trillion-won level in 2014, as investors sought safer investment destinations.
According to KRX data, about 80 percent of the 445 ETFs listed on the Seoul bourse are equity-linked ETFs, which are considered relatively riskier compared to bond-linked ETFs.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)