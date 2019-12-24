Go to Contents
Moon: S. Korea, Japan, China share 'common destiny'

11:45 December 24, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

CHENGDU, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan opened their summit talks here Tuesday on strengthening trilateral partnerships in various fields.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need for "harmonious cooperation" among the regional powers, saying they share the "same dream" of promoting a "sustainable world."

"Economically as well, we are a community bound together by a common destiny," he said at the outset of the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave to the audience during a trilateral business summit in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Dec. 24, 2019. (Yonhap)

The economies of the three nations are connected by a "chain of values," he added during the session held at the Century City New International Convention Center in Chengdu, a mainland Chinese city.

"I hope economic cooperation among the three countries will be further strengthened so that they can develop together in the division of labor and collaboration system," he added.

Moon pointed out that, "The upheaval of the era of protectionism, climate change and the fourth industrial revolution is demanding more solid cooperation among our three countries."

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

