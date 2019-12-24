Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
Moon: S. Korea, Japan, China share 'common destiny'
CHENGDU -- The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan opened their summit talks here Tuesday on strengthening trilateral partnerships in various fields.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need for "harmonious cooperation" among the regional powers, saying they share the "same dream" of promoting a "sustainable world."
------------------
Moon, Abe to hold summit on disputes over trade, shared history
CHENGDU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have his first summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in more than a year Tuesday over trade and historical affairs that have impaired relations between the neighboring countries.
They are on a visit to Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese city, for a tripartite meeting to be hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the same day.
------------------
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea over expected party plenum
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea in connection with when a previously announced session of the ruling Workers' Party will be held, an official said Tuesday, amid concern Pyongyang could decide to switch to a provocative tack during the session.
North Korea earlier said it will hold a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in the "latter part of December" and decide on "crucial issues," raising speculation that a major policy shift might be forthcoming, possibly in relation to its nuclear talks with the U.S.
------------------
(LEAD) Some 71 pct of 2020 budget allocated for 1st half of year
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday that about 71 percent of next year's budget has been allocated for implementation during the first half of the year, as the government aims to boost recovery momentum for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
According to the ministry, 71.4 percent of state budget totaling 427.1 trillion won (US$366 billion), which covers welfare and other fiscal spending, will be front-loaded for use during the January-June period.
------------------
Hanjin KAL extends gains for 3rd day on simmering family feud
SEOUL -- Shares in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of South Korea's largest carrier Korean Air Lines Co., rose for a third consecutive session Tuesday, amid a simmering family feud over the throne of the country's top logistics conglomerate.
Hanjin KAL spiked 4.55 percent to 48,350 won (US$41.49) as of 10 a.m., following a 20 percent spike in the previous session.
------------------
S. Korea, China to cooperate on East Asia Railway Community Initiative
CHENGDU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has secured China's support for the East Asia Railway Community Initiative during his talks with Premier Li Keqiang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They had more than two hours of formal meeting and welcoming dinner in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Monday, a day before the opening of a trilateral summit involving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
------------------
LG to unveil dual-screen 5G smartphone at MWC
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. will showcase its new flagship smartphone with a dual screen and 5G connectivity at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, industry sources said Tuesday.
The Korean electronics giant is scheduled to unveil the new 5G phone, V60 ThinQ, at MWC Barcelona 2020, under the ultra-fast wireless network, according to the sources.
------------------
(END)