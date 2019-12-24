Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan discuss ongoing row ahead of leaders' summit
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held bilateral talks on the ongoing row over wartime history and trade in southwestern China on Tuesday, hours ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two countries.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, met in Chengdu, where they were accompanying President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, respectively, for a trilateral summit with China, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a release.
Moon and Abe were set to hold one-on-one summit talks later in the day.
During the talks, the ministers agreed that Tuesday's summit between Moon and Abe, which will mark the first formal talks between the leaders in 15 months, should take place successfully.
Kang welcomed as progress Japan's recent partial lifting of export control on one of the three South Korea-bound industrial materials and called for the lifting of all such trade restrictions, according to the ministry.
She also strongly refuted Japan's repeated claim that South Korean Supreme Court rulings on forced labor is a violation of international law, saying the Seoul government respects the rulings that recognized individual rights to claim damages.
Last year's top court rulings ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean forced labor victims from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, sparking the dispute between the two neighbors. Tokyo has insisted that wartime reparation issues were settled in a 1965 treaty that normalized their bilateral ties.
In apparent protest at the court rulings, Tokyo imposed a set of export curbs on Seoul in July and August, sending the bilateral ties to the lowest point in years.
Aside from the history and trade issues, Kang and Motegi agreed on the need for continued two-way communication and coordination, as well as with the United States, to resume the stalled nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S., and move the peace process forward on the Korean Peninsula.
