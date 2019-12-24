Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

5 injured in POSCO plant explosion

14:44 December 24, 2019

GWANGYANG, South Korea, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- At least five employees were injured in an explosion at a plant operated by South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Two explosions occurred within five minutes, starting at 1:14 p.m., at the steelmaker's plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Five employees working at the plant have been transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Nearly 50 firefighters have been dispatched to the site, with the city temporarily warning residents and closing down a bridge near the plant.

POSCO and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident, such as a possible oil leak, once they have put out the fire. The plant is reportedly difficult to approach due to fire.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK