Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #antidumping probe

U.S. launches antidumping probe into Korean cigarettes

15:35 December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an antidumping duty investigation into cigarettes imported from South Korea.

The commission said it will determine whether "there is a reasonable indication" that an industry in the United States is materially injured or threatened due to imports of South Korean cigarettes that are allegedly sold in the U.S. at less than fair value.

U.S. launches antidumping probe into Korean cigarettes - 1

The commission said it must reach a preliminary determination in antidumping duty investigations by Feb. 3, 2020, unless the U.S. commerce department extends the time for initiation.

The probe came after a coalition against Korean cigarettes -- Xcaliber International and Cheyenne International -- filed a petition on Dec. 18.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK