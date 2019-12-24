Local private equity fund buys SKC Kolon PI for 608 bln won
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- A special purpose company set up by Glenwood PE, a local private equity fund, signed a 608 billion won (US$523 million) deal on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in SKC Kolon PI Inc., a maker of polyimide film used in displays, semiconductors and electric vehicles.
The Korea PI Holdings will buy 54.06-percent stake in SKC Kolon PI – with each buying a 27.03-percent stake -- from SKC Co. and Kolon Industries Inc., in the deal that is expected be completed by February.
SKC Kolon PI -- founded in 2008 -- is a joint venture between SKC, a South Korean maker of chemicals and film products, and Kolon Industries.
Sales of SKC Kolon PI came to 245.5 billion won last year.
