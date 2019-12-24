Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #private equity fund

Local private equity fund buys SKC Kolon PI for 608 bln won

16:51 December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- A special purpose company set up by Glenwood PE, a local private equity fund, signed a 608 billion won (US$523 million) deal on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in SKC Kolon PI Inc., a maker of polyimide film used in displays, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The Korea PI Holdings will buy 54.06-percent stake in SKC Kolon PI – with each buying a 27.03-percent stake -- from SKC Co. and Kolon Industries Inc., in the deal that is expected be completed by February.

SKC Kolon PI -- founded in 2008 -- is a joint venture between SKC, a South Korean maker of chemicals and film products, and Kolon Industries.

Sales of SKC Kolon PI came to 245.5 billion won last year.

Local private equity fund buys SKC Kolon PI for 608 bln won - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK