Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(3rd LD) Moon urges Abe to completely retract export restrictions against Seoul
CHENGDU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to withdraw all of Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul during their first summit talks in 15 months, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In connection with the trade issue, Moon stressed that Japan should return to the situation before July 1, when Tokyo toughened its export control of three kinds of major industrial materials in apparent reprisal for the Moon administration's stance on the issue of wartime forced labor compensation.
------------------
S. Korea permanently shuts down 2nd nuke reactor
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday decided to permanently shut down another nuclear reactor in the country in line with a new energy drive centering on promoting sustainable energy sources and reducing dependence on nuclear and fossil fuels.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved an application by the country's nulear reactor operator to permanently close the Wolsong-1 in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, whose commercial operation started in 1983.
------------------
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
SEOUL -- Hanjin KAL, the holding company of South Korea's largest carrier Korean Air Lines Co., closed sharply lower Tuesday, paring earlier gains on a simmering family feud that investors apparently saw more as a risk than an opportunity.
Hanjin KAL plunged 7.14 percent to close at 42,900 won (US$36.86), one day after it spiked 20 percent.
------------------
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
SEOUL -- Few signs of unusual military moves have been detected in North Korea so far, officials said Tuesday, amid concern Pyongyang could test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a "Christmas gift" to the United States.
Officials noted, however, that the North could undertake a surprise provocation at any time and that the South's military is maintaining readiness for a worst-case scenario while keeping a close watch over the communist neighbor.
------------------
(LEAD) 5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
GWANGYANG -- At least five employees were injured in an explosion at a plant operated by South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Tuesday, fire officials said.
Two explosions occurred within five minutes, starting at 1:14 p.m., at the steelmaker's plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
------------------
Opposition leader hospitalized after two-week sit-in
SEOUL -- Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), was hospitalized on Tuesday for deteriorating health after staging a sit-in at the National Assembly for the past two weeks, the party said.
"Hwang was admitted to Severance Hospital in the morning as his health condition has deteriorated," LKP Secretary General Rep. Park Wan-su told reporters.
------------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan discuss ongoing row ahead of leaders' summit
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held bilateral talks on the ongoing row over wartime history and trade in southwestern China on Tuesday, hours ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two countries.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, met in Chengdu, where they were accompanying President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, respectively, for a trilateral summit with China, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a release.
------------------
(News Focus) Creative talents make impressive directorial debuts in 2019
SEOUL -- With the South Korean film industry enjoying a surge in the number of viewers and the unprecedented international success of "Parasite," a fresh emergence of names and faces has also created a strong and impressive wave in the mainstream cinematic scene.
Among the many rookie filmmakers, Lee Sang-geun of "Exit," Kim Seung-woo of "Bring Me Home," Kim Do-young of "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" and Kim Bo-ra of "House of Hummingbird" were the most talked about throughout this year.
