S. Korea, Georgia launch joint committee for economic cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Georgia launched a joint committee aimed at boosting bilateral economic cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and transportation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Yun Kang-hyeon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, held talks with his Georgian counterpart, Genadi Arveladze, in Seoul the previous day to mark the launch of the first South Korea-Georgia Joint Economic Committee, the ministry said in a release.
The committee was set up as part of follow-up measures in line with a bilateral accord the two countries signed to promote economic ties.
Monday's meeting centered on discussion of ways to make substantive progress in the planned construction of a hydropower plant and the expansion of a highway in Georgia. South Korean companies have invested in both projects.
The Georgian side expressed hope that South Korean companies increase investment in transportation and other large infrastructure projects, emphasizing the country's geographical significance as the logistical hub that connects Europe and Asia, according to the Seoul ministry.
The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT) using the program exchanges between Seoul and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the ministry added.
