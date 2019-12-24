S. Korea confirms 51st wild boar infected with African swine fever
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- A wild boar found dead near South Korea's border with North Korea tested positive for African swine fever on Tuesday, the environment ministry said, raising the number of wild animals confirmed infected with the disease in the nation to 51.
The carcass was found a day earlier in the western border town of Yeoncheon, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, affiliated with the ministry.
The latest case brought the number of wild boars found to be infected with the highly contagious animal disease to 51, including 16 in the northern town.
In May, North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever in a pig farm near its border with China. South Korea has also reported 14 cases of pigs infected with the disease in local farms since September.
It remains unclear whether the disease came from the North.
Since the last outbreak was reported in early October, additional cases have not been confirmed at local farms. But wild boars continue to be found dead with the disease, mostly along the inter-Korea border.
South Korea has mobilized hundreds of soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border in recent months to try to contain the spread of African swine fever.
The disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for it.
