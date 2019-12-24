Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "deal with it very successfully" regardless of what North Korea sends as its threatened "Christmas gift."
Concerns are mounting that North Korea could test a long-range missile in the coming days in protest of stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Asked about the North's warning of an unwanted "Christmas gift," Trump said, "That's okay. We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully."
"Let's see what happens," he added, speaking to reporters at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "Everybody's got surprises for me, but let's see what happens. I handle them as they come along."
Asked what options he is considering in the event that North Korea fires a long-range missile, he continued, "We'll see what happens. Let's see. Maybe it's a nice present. Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test. I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never know."
