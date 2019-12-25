(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 25)

It seems there is a common perception between Moon and Xi that only the U.S. can break the deadlock by accepting North Korea's demands to some degree in return for the latter's suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests for the past two years. But while the U.S. is adamant about maintaining the sanctions and the belligerent North is set to take a "new path" ― which is apparently about resuming these tests after pulling out of negotiations with the U.S. ― it is not clear how the agreement between Moon and Xi will affect the situation.