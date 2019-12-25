Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, Japan call for dialogue, but no agreement on export restrictions, forced labor issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul, Tokyo agree to resolve issues through dialogue, but still long way to go (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon: Remove export bans imposed in July; Abe: Let's keep talking (Donga llbo)

-- Moon wants Japan to lift export restrictions, Abe emphasizes dialogue (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon demands removal of export bans, Abe wants dialogue (Segye Times)

-- Gov't decides to shut down nuclear reactor, Wolsung-1 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Abe calls for Seoul to take action on forced labor issues (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pave ways to resolve issues of export bans, forced labor (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party puts all efforts on passing electoral reform bill, but neglects public welfare bills (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to shut down Wolsung-1 after spending 700 bln won for maintenance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Private consumption grows at slowest pace in 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)

