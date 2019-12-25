Exporters rosy on Q1 business outlook: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- A majority of South Korean export firms expect overseas shipments to improve in the first quarter of next year, a poll showed Wednesday.
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said its export business survey index (EBSI) of 984 exporters stood at 102.2 for the Jan.-March period of next year.
It marks the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018 that the EBSI topped the benchmark 100 level. A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.
Noticeably, the EBSI reached 149.4 for producers of ships and 136.1 for manufacturers of semiconductors in the first quarter.
Chipmakers are expected to face growing demand amid a recovery in global chip prices, with shipbuilders likely to be affected by an increase in orders.
Exports of steel and nonferrous metal products, however, are predicted to remain sluggish in the first quarter due to falling prices and sluggish demand in European and Chinese markets.
