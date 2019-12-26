Korean-language dailies

-- Skater Shim says she spoke out about her being sexually abused by her coach for her own survival (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Korean politics marred by row over filibuster (Kookmin Daily)

-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Tensions expected as filibuster ends over electoral reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party rumored to have plan to set up satellite party for April elections (Segye Times)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office strongly opposes bill to set up separate probe unit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung suspected of hunting down hundreds of employees sponsoring progressive NGOs (Hankyoreh)

-- Political parties bent on winning over men in 20s ahead of April elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean manufacturers feared to suffer 'peak shock' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea, helped by government's pro-labor policy (Korea Economic Daily)

