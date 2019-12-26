(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 26)

If the total number of directly elected seats won by a party is larger than 300 seats multiplied by the percentage of voters' support for the party, it will get none of the 30 PR seats under the MMP scheme. For example, if a party wins 100 seats from direct election and gets 30 percent of the voters' support, it will be awarded none of the 30 PR seats to be distributed under the MMP formula, because 100 seats are greater than 90, the result of 300 times 30 percent.