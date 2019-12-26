(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 26)

Xi agreed with Moon on issues related to the Korean Peninsula and said that Seoul and Beijing have come under a greater understanding during Moon's presidency. But the rhetoric stopped there. The two repeated the need for dialogue instead of issuing a warning against North Korean provocations. The joint statement did not even mention "concerns" over the latest slew of belligerent activities from North Korea. Xi called for dialogue and negotiation, while Moon stressed the importance of upholding the "dialogue momentum." China did not make any reference to denuclearization. Instead, Chinese officials said that Beijing and Moscow have jointly proposed the easing of sanctions during a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.