Prosecution publicly opposes prosecutorial reform bill

Under the reform bill proposed by the DP and four minor parties, the agency would be empowered to investigate all top-ranking government officials, including lawmakers, prosecutors and judges, on suspected corruption and election crimes. The president is to appoint the chief of the corruption investigation agency out of two candidates picked by a screening panel. The president is also to appoint the agency's prosecutors from among those who have served as a state prosecutor or lawyer for longer than 10 years, at the recommendation of the agency chief.