Seoul stocks down late Thursday morning

11:29 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Thursday morning as investors sat on the sidelines, waiting for more details of the anticipated phase-one trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.14 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,188.94 as of 11:20 a.m.

Despite the rosy outlook over the Sino-American trade deal, analysts said shares traded nearly flat on Thursday due to the lack of additional momentum.

In Seoul, market heavyweights continued to trade mixed.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.07 percent, and major display maker LG Display moved up 0.96 percent. Top market cap Samsung Electronics remained flat.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics lost 0.12 percent, while Celltrion rose 2.16 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 0.49 percent.

Retailers traded in negative terrain, with Lotte Shopping losing 0.74 percent and E-Mart moving down 2.33 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.15 won from the previous session's close.

