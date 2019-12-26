U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown spy planes over the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said Thursday, amid speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to Aircraft Spots, one RC-135S Cobra Ball plane was presumed to have carried out a surveillance mission over South Korea's East Sea after taking off from Japan's Okinawa.
On the same day, an E-8C plane or JSTARS was also spotted flying over the peninsula at some 31,000 feet, the aviation tracker said.
The flights came after the U.S. flew four spy planes at the same time over the peninsula earlier this week in an unusual move to intensify its surveillance on North Korea amid concerns that the North could test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to come up with a new proposal in denuclearization talks before the end of this year, hinting that it otherwise will end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior.
With the deadline drawing closer, the North earlier said it is entirely up to Washington what "Christmas gift" it wants to get, spawning speculation that it might be preparing a major provocation during the holiday season this week.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)