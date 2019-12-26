Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
(LEAD) Ex-justice minister attends court hearing over ex-vice mayor's bribery case
SEOUL -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Thursday attended a court hearing that will decide whether to arrest him over his suspected role in ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.
Earlier this week, prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of authority in connection with the bribery case of now-arrested Yoo Jae-soo.
------------------
No Christmas gift from N. Korea yet, but situation far from over
SEOUL -- A much-feared "Christmas gift" provocation from North Korea has not arrived, with the communist regime remaining eerily quiet through the holiday, but the situation is far from over as Pyongyang could announce big, saber-rattling decisions through two key forthcoming events.
Experts say the North will likely refrain from test-firing a long-range missile, at least for now, ahead of the two major political events -- the ruling party's plenary meeting and leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's address.
------------------
U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- The United States has flown spy planes over the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said Thursday, amid speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to Aircraft Spots, one RC-135S Cobra Ball plane was presumed to have carried out a surveillance mission over South Korea's East Sea after taking off from Japan's Okinawa.
------------------
Korean firm successfully relocates historical structures in Turkey
SEOUL -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics firm, said Thursday it completed the relocation of historical structures in Turkey to prevent them from potentially being submerged by a dam project.
The Hasankeyf project, launched in 2017, involved transporting 23 units of ancient structures aged well beyond 500 years from Hasankeyf in southern Turkey without disassembling them to a safer place where they aren't at risk of being submerged, according to CJ Logistics. The town is well known for its rich historical remains.
------------------
Financial stability of households worsens despite slowing debt growth: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korean households have become less fiscally sound despite their debt growing at the slowest pace in over 15 years, a central bank report said Thursday.
Outstanding household debt, including credit spending, came to 1,572.7 trillion won (US$1.35 trillion) as of end-September, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the report from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
------------------
U.S. says it stands ready amid threat of N.K. 'Christmas gift'
WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies stand ready to defend themselves even on Christmas day, a Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday, as officials remained on alert for a threatened "Christmas gift" from North Korea.
The "gift" was widely expected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile launch after Pyongyang twice conducted apparent rocket engine tests at its western satellite launch site earlier this month.
------------------
Opposition's filibuster ends, electoral reform bill to be put to vote at parliament
SEOUL -- The main opposition party's filibuster, designed to block a ruling party-led bill on electoral reform, ended at the stroke of midnight Wednesday night, as the extra parliamentary session came to a conclusion.
The contentious bill will be put to a vote during the new extra session at the National Assembly, which will convene at 2 p.m. Thursday and end on Sunday.
------------------
