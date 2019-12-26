Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 340 bln won for 6 vessels

14:16 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Thursday that its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth 340 billion won (US$293 million) in total to build six vessels.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers to Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., in phases, beginning in 2021.

In a separate deal, another affiliate, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., won a 218.8-billion won order to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an unidentified Asian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries are affiliates of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has won orders worth $12 billion to build 135 vessels, achieving 76 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, shows a 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK