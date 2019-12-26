Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Cardinal Yeom issues new year's message

16:24 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the Korean Roman Catholic archbishop of Seoul, on Thursday underlined happiness through thankful hearts and the sharing of love in his new year's message.

"We all can be happy if we are thankful for everything and share what we have with others and love," the cardinal said.

People tend to believe they are happy when they own something, but happiness originates not from conditions but from the mind, he said.

"I hope the new year will be a year during which justice is materialized," Yoon Bo-whan, chairman of the National Council of Churches in Korea, said in his new year's message.

He wished that the weak, such as fired and irregular workers, immigrants and minorities, will be free from pains in the new year.

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung presides over a Christmas Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Dec. 25, 2019. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK