Cardinal Yeom issues new year's message
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the Korean Roman Catholic archbishop of Seoul, on Thursday underlined happiness through thankful hearts and the sharing of love in his new year's message.
"We all can be happy if we are thankful for everything and share what we have with others and love," the cardinal said.
People tend to believe they are happy when they own something, but happiness originates not from conditions but from the mind, he said.
"I hope the new year will be a year during which justice is materialized," Yoon Bo-whan, chairman of the National Council of Churches in Korea, said in his new year's message.
He wished that the weak, such as fired and irregular workers, immigrants and minorities, will be free from pains in the new year.
