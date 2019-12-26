S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry has expressed regrets to Japan after a Tokyo official abruptly interrupted President Moon Jae-in's opening remarks at his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China this week, officials here said Thursday.
During the summit in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday, the Japanese official interrupted Moon to call on the pool reporters to leave the conference room. Critics called the interruption an act of diplomatic discourtesy.
"Related to that matter, (the ministry) expressed strong regrets to Japan through a diplomatic channel," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Japan said that it was not intentional, and that it will get back to us after finding out about how it happened," he added.
Moon paused due to the interruption, after saying that South Korea and Japan are the "closest neighbors and partners for co-prosperity."
The bilateral summit came as the two countries sought to address their row over trade and wartime history.
