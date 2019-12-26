Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- The United States has flown spy planes around the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said Thursday, at a time of speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to Aircraft Spots, a RC-135S Cobra Ball plane was presumed to have carried out a surveillance mission over South Korea's East Sea after taking off from the Japanese territory of Okinawa. Another RC-135S aircraft was spotted flying in the same route later.
------------------
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over
SEOUL -- A threatened "Christmas gift" provocation from North Korea has not arrived, with the communist regime remaining eerily quiet through the holiday, but the situation is far from over as Pyongyang could announce big, saber-rattling decisions through two key forthcoming events.
Experts say the North will likely refrain from test-firing a long-range missile, at least for now, ahead of the two major political events -- the ruling party's plenary meeting and leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's address.
------------------
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea could launch maximum "gray-zone" provocations next year just short of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch to extract U.S. concessions in their stalled nuclear talks, an expert said Thursday.
Jun Bong-geun, professor at the state-run Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), made the remarks amid speculation that the North could engage in provocative acts in a show of anger over the absence of U.S. concessions by Pyongyang's self-imposed year-end deadline.
------------------
S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry has expressed regrets to Japan after a Tokyo official abruptly interrupted President Moon Jae-in's opening remarks at his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China this week, officials here said Thursday.
During the summit in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday, the Japanese official interrupted Moon to call on the pool reporters to leave the conference room. Critics called the interruption an act of diplomatic discourtesy.
------------------
Hyundai Heavy wins deals worth 340 bln won for 6 vessels
SEOUL -- South Korea's top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Thursday that its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth 340 billion won (US$293 million) in total to build six vessels.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers to Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., in phases, beginning in 2021.
------------------
Moon eyes 20 mln foreign visitors in S. Korea in 2020
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea aims to draw more than 20 million foreign visitors in 2020, emboldened by the record number of inbound tourists this year.
Earlier in the day, South Korea greeted the 17.25 millionth foreign visitor of the year. It surpassed the previous annual record of 17.24 million set in 2016.
------------------
Arrival duty-free shops to begin selling cigarettes from March
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday it will allow arrival duty-free shops to sell cigarettes from March, in a move to promote businesses of arrival shops.
The nation's first on-arrival duty-free shops opened at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, in May, but the shops had been banned from selling tobacco.
(END)