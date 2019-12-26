Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

KB Bank to take over Cambodian bank for US$634 mln

17:42 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- KB Bank, a major commercial lender in South Korea, said Thursday that its board of directors approved a plan to take over a Cambodian financial company for US$634 million.

Under the deal, KB Bank will own a 70-percent stake in PRASAC Microfinance Institution, Cambodia's leading microfinance player, and seek to buy the remaining stake within two years, according to the lender.

PRASAC Microfinance operates 117 branches across the country, and is the third-largest financial institution in terms of loan extension.

Last year, the Cambodian financial company logged a net profit of 90.7 billion won, with its return on equity standing at 29.4 percent.

The deal will help KB Bank expand its presence in the Southeast Asian region, the Korean lender said.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK