(LEAD) KB Kookmin bank to acquire Cambodian bank for US$603 mln
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; CORRECTS figures in paras 2-3; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- KB Kookmin bank, South Korea's biggest retail lender, decided Thursday to acquire Cambodia's largest microfinance company in its latest move to bolster its presence in Southeast Asian markets.
KB Kookmin's board of directors approved a plan to take over a 70 percent stake in Prasac Microfinance Institution Ltd. for US$603 million, the bank said in a statement. KB plans to acquire the remaining 30 percent stake in Prasac within the next two years, it added.
"The Cambodia's biggest micro deposit institution operates 177 outlets across the country and it extends small loans to local customers and receives deposits," a company spokesperson said over the phone.
In its earlier efforts to enter the Southeast Asian microfinance markets, KB invested 114 billion won ($98 million) to gain a 22 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Bukopin in July last year.
Prasac, the third-biggest lender in Cambodia in terms of loans, posted a net profit of 90.7 billion won last year, with its return on equity standing at 29.4 percent, the statement said.
KB, which operates six branches in Cambodia, plans to transform Prasac into a commercial bank with expertise in retail and digital banking services, the spokesperson said.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)