S. Korea reports 2nd breast implant-related cancer
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported its second case of a patient being diagnosed with a rare cancer related to breast implants.
The case of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) came after the country reported its first case in August, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.
BIA-ALCL is a rare type of lymphoma that can develop around breast implants. It occurs most frequently in those who have breast implants with textured surfaces.
The patient in her 40s received breast augmentation surgery in 2013 using prosthetics made by global pharmaceutical firm Allergan plc. She was diagnosed with the cancer after suffering from edema, according to the ministry.
She is currently being treated, and the hospital's medical team is considering removing the implanted prosthesis.
