Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #breast implant-cancer

S. Korea reports 2nd breast implant-related cancer

18:12 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported its second case of a patient being diagnosed with a rare cancer related to breast implants.

The case of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) came after the country reported its first case in August, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

BIA-ALCL is a rare type of lymphoma that can develop around breast implants. It occurs most frequently in those who have breast implants with textured surfaces.

The patient in her 40s received breast augmentation surgery in 2013 using prosthetics made by global pharmaceutical firm Allergan plc. She was diagnosed with the cancer after suffering from edema, according to the ministry.

She is currently being treated, and the hospital's medical team is considering removing the implanted prosthesis.

S. Korea reports 2nd breast implant-related cancer - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK