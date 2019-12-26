Samsung vice president, 12 others charged in deadly gas leak
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a vice president of Samsung Electronics and 12 others over a deadly gas leak at its chip factory last year.
Seven officials from Samsung, including Vice President Park Chan-hoon, and six from its subcontractor face charges including involuntary manslaughter by occupational negligence, the Suwon District Prosecutors Office said. They will stand trial without physical detention.
In Sept. 4, 2018, two workers from the partner company were killed and another was seriously injured after inhaling carbon dioxide leaked from Samsung's semiconductor factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
Police initially recommended Park be charged with manslaughter by negligence along with other suspects. But the prosecution charged him only with overlooking safety procedures, because he was not directly involved in the management of the factory.
The accident is known to have taken place when a severed wire set off the fire extinguishing system, causing the emission of carbon dioxide gas while workers were replacing an outdated automatic fire detection system at the factory.
"The valve that emits carbon dioxide had corrosion and cracks, and was not maintained well," a prosecution official said.
