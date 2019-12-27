Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-minister Cho Kuk avoids arrest (Kookmin Daily)
-- Court denies warrant to arrest Cho Kuk, saying crimes certified but no flight risk (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk avoids being arrested, but court says charges supported (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk in ex-vice mayor's bribery case (Segye Times)
-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Warrant denied for Cho Kuk, court says nature of offense is not good (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk, putting brakes on prosecution's unreasonable probe (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk's arrest warrant denied (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tada fails to attract 600 bln won of foreign investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver kicks off telemedicine in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Key population rate hits zero in October (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK warns heated housing price market fueling household debt rise (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea's 'new way' can be late Christmas gift (Korea Times)
