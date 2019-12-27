Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Dec. 27
09:12 December 27, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Court to review constitutionality of S. Korea-Japan 2015 deal on sex slaves
-- National Assembly expected to vote on electoral reform bill
Economy & Finance
-- BOK vows to maintain accommodative monetary policy in 2020
-- Kumho Asiana to ink deal to sell its airline unit
