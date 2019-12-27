Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Dec. 27

09:12 December 27, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Court to review constitutionality of S. Korea-Japan 2015 deal on sex slaves

-- National Assembly expected to vote on electoral reform bill

Economy & Finance

-- BOK vows to maintain accommodative monetary policy in 2020

-- Kumho Asiana to ink deal to sell its airline unit
