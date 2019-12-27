S. Korean football in 2019 by numbers: Taeguk Warriors 1 win away from milestone

The first was in Pyongyang against North Korea on Oct. 15. Against the backdrop of strained inter-Korean ties, North Korea declined to grant visas to any South Koreans other than the national team players, coaches and support staff. And for reasons still unknown, North Korea kept fans out of Kim Il-sung Stadium. There was also no live broadcast of the match, and football fans south of the border had to rely on text play-by-play coverage on FIFA's website. Those fans didn't miss much, as the teams played to a 0-0 draw.