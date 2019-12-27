Finance minister urges more efforts to improve accuracy of statistics
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday called for more efforts to improve the accuracy of statistics and increase the public's trust in how data is compiled.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials from Statistics Korea earlier in the day.
"Discredited statistics are meaningless. The overall procedure of compiling statistics should become more transparent," Hong said.
Hong also urged statistics officials to make efforts to compile data with big data analytics.
Earlier this month, Statistics Korea and SK Telecom Co., the nation's top wireless carrier, joined hands to offer a mobile big data-based population mapping service.
The service combines mobile data collected by SK Telecom's base stations nationwide and Statistics Korea's data on population and households.
The cooperative service will show floating population information of cities and neighborhoods in South Korea. Users can check population inflows and outflows in a certain region on Statistics Korea's website, which will also provide weekly and monthly data.
