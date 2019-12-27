(LEAD) Constitutional Court says 2015 Seoul-Tokyo sex slave deal is not subject to its review
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court said Friday the government's controversial deal with Japan in 2015 on Tokyo's World War II sexual enslavement of Korean women is not subject to its formal review.
After nearly four years of deliberations, the court made the decision in response to a 2016 complaint filed by 29 victims and 12 family members of surviving and deceased "comfort women."
"The agreement is a political one and various assessments of the deal are in the realm of politics," the court said.
In December 2015, the government of then President Park Geun-hye reached an agreement with Japan to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of Korean victims forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during the war.
The deal calls for the establishment of a foundation dedicated to supporting surviving victims. Tokyo contributed 1 billion yen (US$9.1 million) to the foundation.
The claimants said the deal violates the basic rights of comfort women who want Japan to take legal responsibility for the atrocities.
Seoul's foreign ministry said the deal, which is not a state-to-state treaty, is not subject to a formal review by the Constitutional Court. In June 2018, the government asked the court to turn down the petition.
The liberal Moon Jae-in government dismissed the deal as "seriously flawed" and disbanded the foundation in July. Tokyo has protested that move, saying it's a breach of the agreement.
The court's decision is expected to have a significant impact on diplomatic ties between the neighboring countries.
Bilateral relations remain frayed over the Korean top court's 2018 orders for Japanese firms to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor for Japan and Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul.
