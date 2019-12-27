(2nd LD) Constitutional Court rejects petition on 2015 Seoul-Tokyo sex slave deal
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a petition by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery against the government's 2015 deal with Japan on the issue, saying that the matter is not subject to its formal review.
After nearly four years of deliberations, the court made the unanimous decision in response to a 2016 petition filed by 29 victims and 12 family members of surviving and deceased "comfort women."
They asked the court to review whether the controversial 2015 deal on Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean victims during World War II is constitutional. They claimed the agreement infringed on their basic rights.
"The agreement is a political one that was produced in the process of diplomatic consultations," the court said.
"Various assessments of the deal are in the realm of politics as it is the judgment of diplomatic policy to seek the solution of the history issue and continue cooperation between the two nations," it added.
In December 2015, the government of then President Park Geun-hye reached an agreement with Japan to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of Korean victims forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during the war.
The deal calls for the establishment of a foundation dedicated to supporting surviving victims. Tokyo contributed 1 billion yen (US$9.1 million) to the foundation.
The claimants said the deal violates the basic rights of comfort women who want Japan to take legal responsibility for the atrocities.
Seoul's foreign ministry said the deal, which is not a state-to-state treaty, is not subject to a formal review by the Constitutional Court. In June 2018, the government asked the court to turn down the petition.
The court's hearing has gained intense attention at a time when Seoul and Tokyo ties remain seriously stained over history and trade issues.
The court said the deal does not affect the claimants' right to seek compensation.
"We judge that the legal status of the claimants is not affected by the agreement," it noted.
The liberal Moon Jae-in government dismissed the deal as "seriously flawed" and disbanded the foundation in July. Tokyo has protested that move, saying it's a breach of the agreement.
The court's decision is expected to have a significant impact on diplomatic ties between the neighboring countries.
Bilateral relations remain frayed over the Korean top court's 2018 orders for Japanese firms to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor for Japan and Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul.
Friday's decision is the second adjudication by the court over the issue of Japan's sex slavery.
In 2011, the Constitutional Court ruled that it is unconstitutional for the Seoul government to make no specific effort to settle the issue with Tokyo.
Separately, the Seoul High Court ordered the government Thursday to seek a compulsory settlement with victims in a damages suit filed by nine comfort women.
The court said the government needs to "humbly" acknowledge the fact that the victims suffered emotional pain due to the 2015 deal that was clinched without consulting them.
