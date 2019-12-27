Korea's trade terms again worsen in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade terms continued to worsen from a year earlier in November, with export prices dipping at a slightly faster rate than those of imports, central bank data showed Friday.
The terms of trade index for products came to 91.19 in the month, down 0.2 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a month earlier, the reading marks a 0.4-percent increase.
November marked the 24th consecutive month of on-year drop in the index, which has also remained below the benchmark 100 for the same period since December 2017.
The trade terms index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports. A reading below 100 means import prices are higher than those of exports, resulting in unfavorable terms of trade.
The export volume index dipped 2.7 percent on-year to 113.00 while its import volume index slipped 4.2 percent to 108.36.
Export prices, on the other hand, dropped at a faster rate of 10.1 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 9.9 percent on-year drop in import prices, according to the BOK.
South Korea's exports, in terms of value, have been on a steady decline since December 2018, partly because of weak global prices of semiconductors, which accounted for more than one quarter of its overall exports in 2018.
